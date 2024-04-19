Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $368.00 and last traded at $368.00. Approximately 24,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 27,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 60.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.