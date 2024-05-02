Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 13,229 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ISCV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. 4,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,736. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

