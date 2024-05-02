Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $252,028,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 414,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 1,714,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

