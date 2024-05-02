Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,475 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 120,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

About HUTCHMED

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.