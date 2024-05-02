Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter worth about $51,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank7 Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BSVN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. 10,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.45. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Profile

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.