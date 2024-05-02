Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,307 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AURA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 127,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,306. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

