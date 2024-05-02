Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 828 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 454.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 31,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,316. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

