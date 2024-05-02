Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,508 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 179,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.