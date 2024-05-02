Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,008 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 5,577.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 859,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 519,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 102,373 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 259,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

EWS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 745,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $431.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $20.10.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

