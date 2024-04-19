GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.49. 1,891,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,772. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.