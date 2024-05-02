Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,718 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 6.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.85. 1,542,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.46. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.