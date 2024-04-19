Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of VanEck Semiconductor ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 156,306 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 104,615 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $9.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,491,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,159. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $239.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

