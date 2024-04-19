ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 5.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.86 and last traded at $86.50. Approximately 178,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 361,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 13.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $3,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

