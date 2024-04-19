IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.69 and last traded at $115.16. Approximately 29,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 99,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

IES Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IES by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IES by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

