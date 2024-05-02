Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.71. 1,075,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

