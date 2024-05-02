BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.23 million.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.30. 3,703,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14, a PEG ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. BILL has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts expect that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

