iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,528 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

