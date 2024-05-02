Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.61 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.33.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $140.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,018. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

