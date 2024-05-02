Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Regional Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Performance

NYSE RM traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Insider Activity

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $98,558.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 470,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RM

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.