CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $306.77 and last traded at $305.35. 931,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,441,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.