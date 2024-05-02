Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 2,324,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

