Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $36.86. 6,642,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,604,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

