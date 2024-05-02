Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after purchasing an additional 192,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.22. The stock had a trading volume of 612,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.63. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

