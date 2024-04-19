Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.59. 5,617,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 8,513,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

