Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,111. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

