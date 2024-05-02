Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,422. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

