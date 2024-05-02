Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 48,221,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,702,656. The firm has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

