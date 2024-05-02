Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Lessened by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.51. 1,008,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.