New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 487,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,305. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

