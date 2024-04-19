SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $221.03. 8,678,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,074. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

