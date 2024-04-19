Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,417. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
