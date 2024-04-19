Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,417. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

