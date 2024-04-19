American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,396 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $76.65. 3,405,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

