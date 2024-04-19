Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 106,466 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 106,466 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $1,227,552.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,568,123 shares in the company, valued at $87,260,458.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mission Produce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $817.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 638.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

