LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

