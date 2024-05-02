Creditcoin (CTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.22 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $208.21 million and $12.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002331 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

