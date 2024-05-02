SouthState Corp Acquires 1,245 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.6% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $510.82. 631,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $543.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

