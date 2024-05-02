Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a PEG ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

