First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 752,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,423. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

