Monero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.18 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $47.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $122.45 or 0.00207115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,122.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00726218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00135911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00100299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,431,391 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

