Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,980,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,448 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $717,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 14,865,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

