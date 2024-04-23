First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 1,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FBZ Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

