Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 22,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 12,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £975,250.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.88.
Gulf Investment Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Insider Activity
Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
