Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 22,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 12,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £975,250.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Patrick Grant purchased 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £49,999.98 ($61,758.87). Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.