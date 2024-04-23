WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.45. 90,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 125,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

