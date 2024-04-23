Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $272,000 Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODC. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

ODC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. 18,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $512.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.