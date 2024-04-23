Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Up 1.9%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.17. 22,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 28,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 5.8% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 9.60% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

