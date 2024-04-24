Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Beach Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

