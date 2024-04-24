Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

