Sorted Group (LON:LSAI) Shares Up 2.4%

Sorted Group Holdings Plc (LON:LSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 767,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,494,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Sorted Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £9,116.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 21.91 and a quick ratio of 22.77.

Sorted Group Company Profile

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.

