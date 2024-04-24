Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 0%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 61,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 73,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
