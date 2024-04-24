Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 0%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 61,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 73,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 494,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

