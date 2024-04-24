Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). 2,622,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 936,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

Phoenix Copper Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of £19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.45.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

